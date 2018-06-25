English

Sushma Swaraj shares abuse she faced for helping inter-faith couple in Lucknow

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj who returned to India has an answer to her trolls who had criticised her after a passport officer in Lucknow had been transferred.

    External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj
    External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

    Swaraj used Twitter to highlight the abuse she has been facing for the ministry's action against passport officer, Vikas Mishra, who had allegedly humiliated an inter-faith couple.

    The officer was transferred after the couple tagged the minister with their complaint. In their tweets, Mohammad Anas Siddiqui and Tanvi Seth alleged that Mishra had asked the man to convert to Hinduism. They also alleged that Tanvi was pulled up for marrying a Muslim man.

    While the couple were given their passports after the complaint, the officer was transferred from Lucknow to Gorakhpur.

    The union minister on Sunday shared a sample of the tweets she has been receiving since she ordered the transfer of the officer, who had claimed that he was just doing his duty.

    "I was out of India from 17th to 23rd June 2018. I do not know what happened in my absence. However, I am honoured with some tweets. I am sharing them with you. So I have liked them (sic)," she wrote.

    Read more about:

    sushma swaraj abuse twitter passport lucknow

    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 6:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue