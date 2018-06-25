Sushma Swaraj shares abuse she faced for helping inter-faith couple in Lucknow

External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj who returned to India has an answer to her trolls who had criticised her after a passport officer in Lucknow had been transferred.

Swaraj used Twitter to highlight the abuse she has been facing for the ministry's action against passport officer, Vikas Mishra, who had allegedly humiliated an inter-faith couple.

The officer was transferred after the couple tagged the minister with their complaint. In their tweets, Mohammad Anas Siddiqui and Tanvi Seth alleged that Mishra had asked the man to convert to Hinduism. They also alleged that Tanvi was pulled up for marrying a Muslim man.

While the couple were given their passports after the complaint, the officer was transferred from Lucknow to Gorakhpur.

The union minister on Sunday shared a sample of the tweets she has been receiving since she ordered the transfer of the officer, who had claimed that he was just doing his duty.

"I was out of India from 17th to 23rd June 2018. I do not know what happened in my absence. However, I am honoured with some tweets. I am sharing them with you. So I have liked them (sic)," she wrote.

