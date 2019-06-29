Sushma Swaraj sets example, vacates official residence in Delhi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 29: Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj vacated her official bungalow in Delhi's Luytens' zone as she is not a member of the Union council of ministers or Parliament, as per norms of the government.

Taking to twitter Swaraj wrote: "I have moved out of my official residence 8, Safdarjung Lane, New Delhi. Please note that I am not contactable on the earlier address and phone numbers."

According to the norms of government, any politician who is not a member of the Union Council of Ministers or Parliament is legally bound to vacate his/her official residence allotted by the government while he/she served in the Parliament.

I have moved out of my official residence 8, Safdarjung Lane, New Delhi. Please note that I am not contactable on the earlier address and phone numbers. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 29, 2019

Sushma Swaraj did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and chose to sit out of the government this year on account of her health.

Swaraj leaves a legacy of an easily-accessible External Affairs Minister who helped the diaspora in distress by her revolutionary social media outreach.

Sushma, Sumitra end legislative innings: Apply for ex-MP identity cards

From being the youngest cabinet minister in the Haryana government to becoming the first woman Delhi chief minister, Swaraj has been a politician with many firsts.

Swaraj, 66, became the External Affairs Minister in 2014 when Modi's first cabinet was sworn-in on May 26.

She is only the second woman to hold the portfolio after Indira Gandhi, who briefly kept External Affairs Ministry under her while being the Prime Minister.