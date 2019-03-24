  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sushma Swaraj seeks report into kidnapping of 2 Hindu girls in Pak's Sindh province

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 24: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has sought details from the Indian envoy in Pakistan into the reported abduction of two Hindu teenaged girls and their forcible conversion to Islam on the eve of Holi in Sindh province.

    Swaraj seeks report into kidnapping of 2 Hindu girls in Paks Sindh province

    In a tweet, Swaraj, while tagging a media report about the incident, said she has asked the Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan to send a report on the matter.

    After coalition snub, Kanhaiya Kumar to contest from Begusarai on CPI ticket

    According to the media report, the incident took place in Dharki town of Ghotki district in Sindh province on the eve of Holi.

    It said the Hindu community in the area staged protests, demanding action against perpetrators of the alleged crime. India has been raising the issue of plight of minorities, particularly the Hindu community in Pakistan.

    PTI

    More SUSHMA SWARAJ News

    Read more about:

    sushma swaraj hindu

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue