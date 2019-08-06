  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Waited for this day, Sushma Swaraj said hours back on Article 370

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 06: Former Foreign Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away at the age of 67 in Delhi's AIIMS on Tuesday, 6 August.

    Sushma Swarajs last tweet 3 hours before news of her demise

    Three hours before news of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj demise broke, she had tweeted thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    "Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she said in her last tweet.

    More SUSHMA SWARAJ News

    Read more about:

    sushma swaraj

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue