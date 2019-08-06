Waited for this day, Sushma Swaraj said hours back on Article 370

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 06: Former Foreign Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away at the age of 67 in Delhi's AIIMS on Tuesday, 6 August.

Three hours before news of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj demise broke, she had tweeted thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she said in her last tweet.

प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019