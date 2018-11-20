  • search

Sushma Swaraj rules out contesting 2019 Lok Sabha elections

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Indore, Nov 20: External Affairs Minister and Vidisha MP Sushma Swaraj ruled out the possibility of contesting 2019 Lok Elections. 

    External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj
    External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

    In a party event held in Indore, Swaraj said, "It is the party which decides, but I have made up my mind not to contest next elections."

    According to reports, Swaraj cited health reasons for not contesting the next elections.

    Also read: MP Assembly polls 2018: 'Corruption ruined nation when Cong was in power'

    Swaraj had undergone kidney transplant surgery at AIIMS in December 2016. Swaraj underwent a kidney transplant with the organ being harvested from a living unrelated donor.

    She was elected to 15th and 16th Lok Sabha from Vidisha  Lok Sabha constituency. This constituency came into existence in 1967. This constituency covers parts of Raisen, Vidisha, Sehore and Dewas districts.

    Read more about:

    sushma swaraj bjp madhya pradesh

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue