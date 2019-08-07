  • search
    Sushma Swaraj ji, aapko hum fir kabhi na dekh payenge: Anand Mahindra mourns Mother India

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 07: India lost one of its strongest leaders last night. Sushma Swaraj, known for bringing her rare human touch and dignity to the positions she held, breathed her last in Delhi on August 6. She was 67 years old. The BJP leader had been a prominent face of woman representation in Indian politics.

    In her last tweet, Sushma Swaraj thanked Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi for making her dream come true. She tweeted, "Narendra Modi Ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime." And she did see the day before leaving us all.

    In Pics: Sushma Swaraj's Life and times

    In response to that, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra wrote,''Is din ko dekh liya aapne, lekin aapko hum fir kabhi na dekh paenge. RIP Mother India... You carry with you the affection of over a billion people.''

    Condolences poured in on social media for Swaraj from members of Parliament to world leaders, business tycoons, authors and Bollywood celebrities.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 17:58 [IST]
