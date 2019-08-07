Sushma Swaraj ji, aapko hum fir kabhi na dekh payenge: Anand Mahindra mourns Mother India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 07: India lost one of its strongest leaders last night. Sushma Swaraj, known for bringing her rare human touch and dignity to the positions she held, breathed her last in Delhi on August 6. She was 67 years old. The BJP leader had been a prominent face of woman representation in Indian politics.

In her last tweet, Sushma Swaraj thanked Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi for making her dream come true. She tweeted, "Narendra Modi Ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime." And she did see the day before leaving us all.

In response to that, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra wrote,''Is din ko dekh liya aapne, lekin aapko hum fir kabhi na dekh paenge. RIP Mother India... You carry with you the affection of over a billion people.''

इस दिन को देख लिया आप ने लेकिन आपको हम फिर कभी ना देख पाएँगे RIP Mother India...You carry with you the affection of over a billion people. https://t.co/xyJjEBzcJA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 6, 2019

Condolences poured in on social media for Swaraj from members of Parliament to world leaders, business tycoons, authors and Bollywood celebrities.