Sushma Swaraj holds talks with UAE FM; leaders vow to consolidate ties

New Delhi, Jun 25: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held talks with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed ways to consolidate the relationship between the two countries across several sectors.

Abdullah, who arrived here yesterday on a week-long tour, also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed cementing of bilateral ties. "Delighted to meet His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, UAE. We had detailed discussions on cementing India-UAE ties," Modi tweeted after the meeting.

Swaraj held wide-ranging delegation-level talks with Abdullah earlier in the day. "Partnership going from strength to strength! EAM @SushmaSwaraj met with Foreign Minister of UAE, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Leaders exchanged views on consolidating our bilateral relationship across several sectors between the two countries," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. The United Arab Emirates foreign minister, during his trip will visit Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru, besides Delhi.

Abdullah will also attend an interactive session at the International Council of World Affairs and visit the Akshardham Temple here. The UAE foreign minister will leave on Wednesday for Ahmedabad where he will visit the Sabarmati Ashram and the Sidi Saiyyed Mosque among other engagements.

From Ahmedabad, Abdullah will travel to Mumbai where he would participate in a business roundtable interaction with 10-15 selected CEOs of leading Indian companies. He will also visit Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru, before heading home on June 30.

On the last leg of his visit in Bengaluru, he will also visit the Indian Space Research Organisation. Prime Minister Modi had visited the UAE in August 2015 when the two countries had decided to elevate their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The prime minister had made another successful visit to the UAE in February. The UAE is India's third-largest trade partner and sixth-largest supplier of its energy needs.

PTI

