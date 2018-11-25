  • search

Sushma Swaraj has health issues, India committed to Kartarpur corridor, says VK Singh

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 25: VK Singh, the Minister of State in the External Affairs Ministry said that India is committed to ensure that Kartarpur corridor comes up fast, news agency ANI quotes him as saying on Sunday.

    Sushma Swaraj has health issues, India committed to Kartarpur corridor, says VK Singh
    VK Singh

    Sushma ji has reasons which must be delinked from it. She's committed bcoz of elections and health issues. To read too much into it is wrong. India's committed to ensure Kartarpur Corridor comes up fast and would like Pakistan to cooperate: MoS MEA,VK Singh on EAM's response to Pak's invitation.

    Also Read | Pakistan gives nod to Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, agrees to open border next year

    Asked if 'if Sidhu's critics owe him apology', Singh said,''Criticism wasn't on Kartarpur. It was on certain things and don't deserve comment at the moment. Anything happening for good of country and community, people are in it, they will get commendation. If they don't go by that people will criticise.''

    Asked 'Army should be brought in Ayodhya if required, Singh said,''There's enough law & order machinery available. I'm quite sure the govt being that of BJP, unlike other parties, will ensure that law and order is maintained.''

    Read more about:

    vk singh sushma swaraj pakistan kartarpur

    Story first published: Sunday, November 25, 2018, 10:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 25, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue