Sushma Swaraj has health issues, India committed to Kartarpur corridor, says VK Singh

New Delhi, Nov 25: VK Singh, the Minister of State in the External Affairs Ministry said that India is committed to ensure that Kartarpur corridor comes up fast, news agency ANI quotes him as saying on Sunday.

Sushma ji has reasons which must be delinked from it. She's committed bcoz of elections and health issues. To read too much into it is wrong. India's committed to ensure Kartarpur Corridor comes up fast and would like Pakistan to cooperate: MoS MEA,VK Singh on EAM's response to Pak's invitation.

Also Read | Pakistan gives nod to Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, agrees to open border next year

Asked if 'if Sidhu's critics owe him apology', Singh said,''Criticism wasn't on Kartarpur. It was on certain things and don't deserve comment at the moment. Anything happening for good of country and community, people are in it, they will get commendation. If they don't go by that people will criticise.''

Asked 'Army should be brought in Ayodhya if required, Singh said,''There's enough law & order machinery available. I'm quite sure the govt being that of BJP, unlike other parties, will ensure that law and order is maintained.''