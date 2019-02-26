  • search
    Sushma Swaraj calls all-party meet to brief Opposition on Balakot strikes

    New Delhi, Feb 26: Union Minister Sushma Swaraj has called a meeting of all Opposition leaders at Jawahar Bhawan (MEA) to brief them on India's air strikes at 5 PM today.

    Sushma Swaraj

    Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has briefed both President and Vice-President about the Indian Air Force strike at JeM terror camp in Balakot across LoC, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

    PM Modi also met with his top ministers in the cabinet committee on security at his home in Delhi after India carried out pre-dawn air strikes on terror camps across the Line of Control on Tuesday.

    Also Read | Non-Military, pre-emptive action says Foreign Secy after IAF hits JeM camp in Balakot

    Twelve Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force crossed the Line of Control around 3:30 am and dropped 1,000 kg laser-guided bombs on terror camps of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, completely destroying them.

    India carried out the operation two weeks after 40 soldiers were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. A suicide bomber of the Jaish-e-Mohammed exploded a car full of bombs next to a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy.

    The Jaish-e-Mohammed, which is led by Masood Azhar, had claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack.

    Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
