  • search

Sushma Swaraj asks Pak PM Imran Khan to clarify his Foreign Minister's ‘Kartarpur googly’ remark

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Dec 2: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday asked Pakistan PM Imran Khan to clarify his Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's recent 'googly' comment. "I say the Pakistan PM must clarify his Foreign Minister's comment saying Imran Khan threw a googly," said Swaraj, while addressing a press conference in Jaipur.

    Sushma Swaraj asks Pak PM Imran Khan to clarify his Foreign Ministers ‘Kartarpur googly’ remark
    External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

    Qureshi's remarks came a day after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj categorically ruled out the possibility of resumption of bilateral talks with Pakistan unless it stops cross-border terror activities against India.

    Also Read | To ensure presence of Indian govt at Kartarpur, Imran Khan bowled a googly says Pak FM

    On Thursday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had earlier painted the invite sent to the Indian government as a political masterstroke by Khan. "Imran delivered a googly and India sent two ministers here," he quipped on Thursday, referring to his Prime Minister's erstwhile career as a bowler in the country's cricket team.

    The invite had come after both countries announced that they would develop Kartarpur corridor in their respective areas, linking the Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district with the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib -- the final resting place of Sikh saint Guru Nanak Dev -- in Pakistan. The passage, once laid, will give Indian pilgrims easy access to the shrine.

    Read more about:

    sushma swaraj pakistan imran khan shah mahmood qureshi kartarpur corridor indian government

    Story first published: Sunday, December 2, 2018, 11:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 2, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue