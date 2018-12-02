Sushma Swaraj asks Pak PM Imran Khan to clarify his Foreign Minister's ‘Kartarpur googly’ remark

New Delhi, Dec 2: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday asked Pakistan PM Imran Khan to clarify his Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's recent 'googly' comment. "I say the Pakistan PM must clarify his Foreign Minister's comment saying Imran Khan threw a googly," said Swaraj, while addressing a press conference in Jaipur.

Qureshi's remarks came a day after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj categorically ruled out the possibility of resumption of bilateral talks with Pakistan unless it stops cross-border terror activities against India.

Also Read | To ensure presence of Indian govt at Kartarpur, Imran Khan bowled a googly says Pak FM

On Thursday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had earlier painted the invite sent to the Indian government as a political masterstroke by Khan. "Imran delivered a googly and India sent two ministers here," he quipped on Thursday, referring to his Prime Minister's erstwhile career as a bowler in the country's cricket team.

The invite had come after both countries announced that they would develop Kartarpur corridor in their respective areas, linking the Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district with the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib -- the final resting place of Sikh saint Guru Nanak Dev -- in Pakistan. The passage, once laid, will give Indian pilgrims easy access to the shrine.