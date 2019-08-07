Sushma Swaraj: An epitome of women empowerment and a caring minister

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Aug 07: Sushma Swaraj a 'caring' minister, an illustrious and stalwart BJP leader and the former External Affairs Minister. She brought a rare empathy and a human approach to India's diplomacy, her sudden demise has saddened the entire nation and the Indian diaspora.

The former EAM Sushma Swaraj was a true symbol of women empowerment. Once she stated that empowerment of women is India's priority, and the same should be the global priority as well.

Epitome of women empowerment Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night suffering a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67.

The stalwart BJP leader was a prominent face of woman representation in Indian politics. She was the first woman chief minister of Delhi, first spokeperson of national party, first woman leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, dirst full-time woman External Affair Minister.

With over 11 million Twitter followers, Swaraj was most followed foreign minister in the world

She always encouraged women, and this statement by her proves that, "We have known IT professionals who hand over their salaries to their mothers-in-law or others who are abused. But a lady police officer's women peon may not have to face all this as troubling her can lead the culprit to jail. This is political empowerment. For us women in politics, our authority moves forward to our women workers and empowers them," she said once.

In a workshop organised by BJP Mahila Morcha and Good Governance Cell Swaraj said, "Both education and economic independence are important but political empowerment is a higher form of empowerment."

She expressed her views regarding the unfair prejudice in political establishments that women were not winnable candidates and encouraged women by saying that this ideology have been defied by several examples in the present society.

In 2014, turning to the issue of women's empowerment, she said the passage of the women's reservation bill should become the milestone for the 16th Lok Sabha.

Good friend and tall leader: World leaders condole Sushma Swaraj's death

On November 2017, during Ivanka Trump's visit to India than half the participants at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit are women, it was the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad. Just ahead of the inaugural ceremony of the summit, Swaraj met with Ivanka. The meeting was attended by US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and other officials too. Reportedly, they had a productive discussion on women entrepreneurship and empowerment, external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet. "Swaraj, who was not a speaker at the summit, went to Hyderabad to meet Trump." The theme of the conference was "Women First, Prosperity for All". This shows how she uplifted women empowerment being the inspiration for many.

Nation will miss the most 'caring' minister.