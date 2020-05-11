  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sushil Modi seeks Rs 7,434 crore from Finance Minister

    By
    |

    Patna, May 11: In view of declining state revenue amid the coronavirus outbreak, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting her to release Rs 7,434 crore grants, recommended by the 15th Finance Commission, within this quarter of the current fiscal.

    Sushil Modi seeks Rs 7,434 crore from Finance Minister
    Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kuamr Modi

    He requested her to release Rs 5,018 crore for panchayati raj institutions and Rs 2,416 crore for urban local bodies for the financial year 2020-21, as per the recommendation of the Finance Commission.

    Changes in FDI policy notified by Finance Ministry

    If the amount is released in the first quarter of the fiscal, it will be helpful for the government to implement piped drinking water project and drainage scheme, the state finance minister said in his letter.

    The Deputy Chief Minister also urged the Centre to extend funds for payment of salaries of the university teachers and the central share of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

    An amount of Rs 2,499 crore under the SSA programme will be spent to pay salaries of contractual teachers in the first quarter.

    In addition, around Rs 999 crore will be used towards salary payment to university teachers in this April-June quarter, the state finance minister said.

    Bihar has received most workers through Shramik Specials, WB the least: Data

    He said an amount of Rs 767 crore has already been paid to universities for salary payment, as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

    According to the guidelines laid down by the UGC, 50 per cent of it has to be borne by the central government, he added.

    More FINANCE MINISTER News

    Read more about:

    finance minister nirmala sitharaman finance commission sushil modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X