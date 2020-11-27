Sushil Modi named as BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha by-election in Bihar

Was sure RJD would blame the EVMs says Sushil Modi

Patna, Nov 27: Former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi has been named as BJP's candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in the state. He had been denied a berth in the new state cabinet after the recently concluded elections.

The Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant after the October 8 demise of Ram Vilas Paswan, founder of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) that is currently headed by his son Chirag Paswan.

The notification for the bypoll will be issued on November 26 and the polling will be held on December 14.

Counting of votes will take place in the evening of December 14 itself as per laid-down norms.

Paswan had won the Rajya Sabha bypoll held last year. The seat was offered to the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader by his NDA ally BJP. The seat was vacated after Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad won in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and moved to the Lower House.

Paswan was the sole LJP member in Rajya Sabha.