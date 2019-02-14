  • search
    Sushil Chandra appointed as Election Commissioner

    New Delhi, Feb 14: Former IRS (IT)-1980 officer Sushil Chandra appointed as Election Commissioner on Wednesday. Sushil Chandra, chairperson of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), has been appointed as the new Election Commissioner of India.

    Sushil Chandra
    Sushil Chandra

    Chandra, an IIT graduate, is a 1980 batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre). Chandra's role was crucial in the Union budget as direct taxes remained the biggest element of the annual Finance Bill.

    Also Read | Executive power over Delhi: SC delivers split verdict

    Chandra will join the poll panel as the second election commissioner; currently former bureaucrat Sunil Arora is the chief election commissioner and Ashok Lavasa, also a former bureaucrat, is the election commissioner.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 17:44 [IST]
