Sushil Chandra appointed as Election Commissioner

New Delhi, Feb 14: Former IRS (IT)-1980 officer Sushil Chandra appointed as Election Commissioner on Wednesday. Sushil Chandra, chairperson of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), has been appointed as the new Election Commissioner of India.

Chandra, an IIT graduate, is a 1980 batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre). Chandra's role was crucial in the Union budget as direct taxes remained the biggest element of the annual Finance Bill.

Chandra will join the poll panel as the second election commissioner; currently former bureaucrat Sunil Arora is the chief election commissioner and Ashok Lavasa, also a former bureaucrat, is the election commissioner.