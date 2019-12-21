Sushant Singh removed from 'Savdhaan India' after speaking out against CAA

Mumbai, Dec 21: Noted actor Sushant Singh made an announced that his association with long-running TV show Savdhaan India on a national television channel ended following his participation in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

According to The Indian Express report, the actor made this announcement on Tuesday. He was associated with the show as a host of the show since 2011.

The actor took on to Twitter, he reportedly gave a hint that his participation in the anti-CAA protests may have been the reason behind his exit from the show.

However, the actor also added that it was a "small price" to pay for speaking out.

A very small price my friend. भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को जवाब कैसे देंगें? — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh سوشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) December 16, 2019

And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended. — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh سوشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) December 16, 2019

He wrote, "And, my stint with Savdhaan India has ended."

Earlier, Sushant was seen speaking against the CAA, he also condemned the police crackdown on the students of Jamia Millia University.

Sushant is a noted actor, he played an outstanding role in Rajkumar Santoshi's 2002 film The Legend of Bhagat Singh, where he played the role of freedom fighter Sukhdev with Ajay Devgn. He has also worked in films like Satya, Jungle, Josh, Lakshya and Rakhta Charitra I and II, etc.

Currently, he was hosting the show "Saavdhan India" on Star Bharat, although the network didn't respond regarding Sushant's exit from the famous show.