Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: A timeline of events

India

New Delhi, Aug 19: Following is the chronology of events in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case in which the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to the CBI.

Jun 14: Rajput, 34, found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai. Mumbai Police starts inquest proceedings under CrPC to ascertain the cause of unnatural death.

Jun 18: Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty records her statement before Mumbai Police.

Jul 6: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali records statement in the case.

Jul 18: Filmmaker and Yash Raj Films (YRF) chairman Aditya Chopra records his statement with Mumbai Police.

Jul 25: Rajput's father K K Singh lodges an FIR in Patna for several offences including abetment of suicide against Rhea and her family members.

Jul 27: Mumbai Police records filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's statement.

Jul 29: Rhea moves SC seeking transfer of the FIR in from Patna to Mumbai.

Jul 31: ED says it has filed a money laundering case in the matter.

Aug 4: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar says the state government has recommended CBI investigation in the matter. Mumbai Police Commissioner says 54 persons in all have recorded their statements in the case.

Aug 6: CBI says it has lodged an FIR in the matter.

Aug 7: Centre moves SC seeking to be made a party in Rhea's plea.

Aug 8: Rajput's father K K Singh moves SC, opposing Rhea's plea.

Aug 10: Rhea moves fresh plea before SC alleging media trial.

Aug 11: Maharashtra govt tells SC that Bihar Police lacks jurisdiction. SC reserves judgement on Rhea's plea.

Aug 19: SC upholds transfer of the Patna FIR to the CBI in the case.

