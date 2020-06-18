Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes to be immersed today, says sister

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Jun 18 : Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes will be immersed in river Ganga on Thursday, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti said. Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment on Sunday. In a post on Facebook, Kirti said the family has reached their hometown without any hassle.

"Reached my Patna's home safely yesterday. Thanks to everyone who was praying and who helped in the process. It was hassle free. "Today we will be doing Asthi Visarjan (Ashes Immersion) for Bhai. I again want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let's celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell. #Sushantsinghrajput" she wrote.

According to an official, Mumbai Police found out during the probe that Rajput was under medication for depression. The actor was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai in the presence of family members and close friends from the film and TV industry.