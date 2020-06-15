  • search
    Sushant Singh Rajput was under depression: Mumbai police

    Mumbai, Jun 15: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday, was battling depression, police said on Monday. Meanwhile, forensics team has arrived at his residence in Mumbai. The actor had committed suicide at his residence yesterday.

    According to the police official, Mumbai Police found out during the probe that the 34-year-old actor was under medication for depression.

    No suicide note was found from the spot, the official added. Mumbai Police as well as the crime branch officials visited his rented flat on Sunday, but nothing suspicious was found. Rajput had been living with two cooks and a house help.

    The medical report in the case is awaited.

