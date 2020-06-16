  • search
    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister-in-law passes away after not being able to bear the loss

    New Delhi, June 16: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister-in-law passed away in Bihar, multiple media reports stated.

    According to a TOI report, Sudha Devi, wife of Sushant's cousin, passed away at his native, Purnia in Bihar. She died when Sushant's last rites were being conducted in Mumbai.

    The report said that she could not bear the loss of the 34-year-old actor and had stopped eating after the news of his demise broke. Devi died when Sushant's last rites were being conducted in Mumbai.

    The actor breathed his last on June 14. The actor was found dead at his Bandra home on Sunday morning. He was suffering from depression from the last six months and was undergoing treatment. He was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium here in the presence of family members and close friends from the film and TV industry.

    Sushant was the youngest in his family with four elder sisters. His death has left the fans and his family members in shock. Not being able to bear the loss of the actor's death, according to reports in TOI, his sister-in-law passed away at his native, Purnia in Bihar.

