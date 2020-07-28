YouTube
    Sushant Singh Rajput's father files case against actor Rhea Chakraborty

    By PTI
    Patna, July 28: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case has taken a new turn with his father lodging an FIR against his rumoured actor girlfriend Rhea Chakaraborty and six others, including her family members, for abetment to suicide, police said on Tuesday.

    The late actors father K K Singh lodged an FIR with Rajiv Nagar police station under various sections of IPC including 306 (abetment of suicide) on July 25, Additional SHO Jogendra Kumar told PTI. A four-member team of Patna police is in Mumbai for investigation.

    Mumbai police is already probing the alleged suicide case, and has questioned several Bollywood bigwigs including filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Rhea Chakraborty has also recorded her statement. The case has been lodged under various sections of IPC including 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide). The actor, aged 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

    Several political leaders and film personalities have demanded a CBI probe into his death. Rajput's suspected death by suicide has also triggered a debate on alleged nepotism and favouritism in the Hindi film industry.

    Several top production houses had allegedly boycotted the Patna-born actor, causing him distress and compelling him to end his life.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 20:26 [IST]
