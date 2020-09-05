Sushant Singh Rajput’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant arrested by NCB

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Sep 05: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic help Dipesh Sawant in connection with the drugs probe being linked to the late actor's death.

He is the third person to be arrested by the NCB, an agency that is investigating a drug angle into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The officials said Dipesh Sawant, who was being questioned since morning, has been arrested under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A senior NCB officer had earlier said that Sawant''s role was that of a "witness" in the case, they said.

The federal anti-narcotics agency had on Friday arrested Showik Chakraborty (24), the brother of main accused in this case Rhea Chakraborty, and Samuel Miranda, Rajput''s house manager. Showik will be confronted with his sister who will be summoned for questioning on September 6.

The NCB is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea Chakraborty.

Various angles surrounding the death of Rajput are being probed by three agencies with the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) being the other two.

Rajput was found hanging at his flat in Mumbai''s Bandra on June 14.