YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sushant Singh Rajput's death 'a case of hanging and death by suicide': AIIMS

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 03: The AIIMS'' medical board has ruled out murder in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, terming it "a case of hanging and death by suicide", the premier institute''s forensic chief Dr Sudhir Gupta said on Saturday.

    In its conclusive medico-legal opinion to the CBI, the six-member team of forensic doctors has dismissed the claims of "poisoning and strangling" made in the case of Singh''s death.

    Sushant Singh Rajput
    Sushant Singh Rajput

    "It is a case of hanging and death by suicide. We have submitted our conclusive report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)," Dr Gupta, who is also the chairman of the forensic medical board, said.

    There was no injury on the body other than that of hanging. Also, there was no mark of struggle and scuffle, he said but refused to divulge any further details stating the case is subjudice.

    Rajput, 34, who made his silver screen debut in the critically acclaimed "Kai Po Che" seven years ago, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

      Smriti Irani calls Rahul Gandhi's Hathras visit politics | OneIndia News

      The CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor''s father K K Singh in Patna against Rajput''s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

      Earlier this week, the central probe agency had said that it has not reached any conclusion in Rajput''s death case and that all aspects were under investigation.

      More SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT News

      Read more about:

      Sushant Singh Rajput

      Story first published: Saturday, October 3, 2020, 16:54 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 3, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X