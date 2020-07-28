YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sushant Singh Rajput's case: Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta interrogated for 3 hours

    By
    |

    Mumbai, July 28: Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, has left the Amboli Police Station after being questioned for 3 hours in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

    Sushant Singh Rajputs case: Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta questioned for 3 hours

    Rajput had worked with the production house of Karan Johar in the 2019 film "Drive". Mehta, who was summoned by police, reached the Amboli police station around noon, an official said, adding that he also carried the contract papers signed by Rajput and the production house. Mumbai Police on Monday recorded filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's statement in connection with Rajput's death.

    Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Karan Johar's statement to be recorded this week

    The 34-year-old was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. The police have so far recorded statements of 40 people, including those of Rajput's family members, his cook, Bollywood personalities including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, film critic Rajeev Masand, actor Sanjana Sanghi, the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Shanoo Sharma, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, and Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films.

    On Sunday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said besides Mahesh Bhatt, producer-director Karan Johar's manager has also been called to record the statement and if needed, Johar himself will be asked to do so.

    The police are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, besides clinical depression, drove Rajput to suicide. Rajput starred in films like "Shuddh Desi Romance", "Raabta", "Kedarnath", "Chhichhore" and "Sonchiriya".

    Sushant Singh Rajput changed SIM cards 50 times, other missing things: Lawyer calls for CBI probe

      Covid-19: 1st case of vertical transmission in India & more news | Oneindia News

      His most prominent role was that of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story". His last movie "Dil Bechara" released on Disney +Hotstar on July 24.

      Also starring Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role, the Mukesh Chhabra directorial is an official Hindi remake of John Greens romantic novel 'The Fault in Our Stars'. The book was adapted into a 2014 Hollywood movie, starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley in the lead roles.

      More MUMBAI News

      Read more about:

      suicide mumbai

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue