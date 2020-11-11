More action on the anvil as NCB boss takes stock of Bollywood drug probe

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother Neeraj Kumar Singh wins in Chhatarpur

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Patna, Nov 11: People across India have an eye in the Chhatapur seat of Bihar elections result 2020 because late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin and Bihar's Bharatiya Janata Party's MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh (alias Bablu) has been contesting from this Assembly Constituency and won the seat by getting 20,635 votes.

Alam from AIMIM and Vipin Kumar Singh from RJD are the other two candidates contesting against Neeraj Kumar Singh.

Sushant's family friend Nilotpal took to his Twitter handle to congratulate Neeraj in advance. He wrote, "SSR brother Neeraj Singh Bablu ji is leading and will win election - he was not keeping well and had went through angioplasty just before the election."

Not just in Bihar, BJP put up a stellar show in the by-polls as well

After more than 14 hours of counting, the NDA edged past the Mahagathbandhan to win the Bihar elections, winning 125 seats in the 243-member Assembly.

Notably, In 2015, Bharatiya Janta Party's Niraj Kumar Singh had won the election by upstaging Rashtriya Janata Dal's Jahur Alam by a margin of 9,292 votes.

Chhatapur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in the Koshi region and Supaul district of Bihar. This seat is categorised as, Rural.