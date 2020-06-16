Sushant Singh Rajput had spoken to his sister at 9 am, hours before taking such a drastic step

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 16: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling of his Bandra home had reportedly called his sister at 9 in the morning before making one last call to his close friend and actor Mahesh Shetty.

Mumbai police, taking its investigation forward said that the actor had spoken to his sister on the telephone around 9 am on Sunday. An hour later, he had a glass of juice and took his tablets.

The police added that the cook knocked several times on his door around 11:30 am to confirm the menu.

When the cook and the actor's two friends who were staying with him in the house got no response, they then called a key-maker who helped open the door. The friends then rang up his sister and the police.

On Monday, the actor was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium here in the presence of family members and close friends from the film and TV industry. Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday. He was 34.

The actor's body reached the crematorium in Vile Parle from Cooper Hospital around 4.15 pm. Though it poured heavily, friends joined the actor's final journey. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who helmed Rajput's upcoming "Dil Bechara", was among the first ones to arrive at the venue along with actor Kriti Sanon. Sanon worked with Rajput in 2017's "Raabta". Rajput's friend Rhea Chakraborty also attended the cremation after visiting the hospital.

The actor's "Chhichhore" co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma, along with filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, who directed him in his big-screen debut "Kai Po Che!" and "Kedarnath", were also present. They were joined by others from the film fraternity, including producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Vivek Oberoi, Randeep Hooda, Prateik Babbar and singer Udit Narayan.

According to a source, only close family members and select friends from the industry were allowed to go inside the crematorium in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic