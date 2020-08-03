Sushant Singh Rajput had googled his name hours before death: Mumbai Cops

New Delhi, Aug 03: Sharing details of their investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Mumbai police commissioner said that he had repeatedly googled the name of his former manager Disha Salian, who died by suicide on June 9, a bipolar disorder in his final days and his own name five hours before his death.

"Till now statements of 56 people have been recorded, all angles are being investigated be it a professional rivalry, financial transactions or health. It has come to surface that he had bipolar disorder, he was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it. What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation," he said.

The Mumbai Police Commissioner further said, "Bihar Police has no jurisdiction to investigate this case, we are seeking legal opinion on that. We have not given a clean chit to anyone, but the complainant has not come to us."

Regarding accusations of 'forcefully quarantining' Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, the Mumbai Police Commissioner said, "We have no role in quarantining any officer, it is the BMC that has acted on it."

Responding to Rhea's alleged involvement in the case, the top cop said, "Rhea left Sushant on June 8 and left because she was also depressed, her mental condition was also not normal." Sushant's sister, who came to Sushant's place after Rhea left, left the house on June 13. "Sushant's sister left on June 13 because her daughter was alone and she had her exams, which Sushant's sister said in her statement," said the Mumbai Police Commissioner.