  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster Sushant Singh Rajput
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sushant Singh Rajput funeral: Last rites to be held at Pawan Hans Crematorium after 3 pm

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jun 15: Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites will take place on Monday at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Vile Parle, the actors spokesperson said.

    Sushant Singh Rajput

    Sushant Singh Rajput's body was taken to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital where the post-mortem was performed that took place from 10:30 pm to around 11:30 pm on Sunday. He has also tested negative for COVID-19. The last rites of the actor will be performed in Mumbai today.

    Sushant Singh Rajput was under depression: Mumbai police

    The Bandra police have registered an accidental death case. Suffocation has been declared as the cause of death in the post-mortem report of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

    Known for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Chhichhore", Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home, the police said on Sunday. He was 34. As per Rajput's spokesperson, the actor's last rites will be performed after his father reaches Mumbai from Patna.

    "Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cremation will be held today at Pawan Hans, Vile Parle," the spokesperson said in a statement. Rajput's last screen appearance was Nitesh Tiwari-directed 2019 film "Chhichhore".

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai suicide

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue