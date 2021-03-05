Sushant Singh Rajput drug case: NCB to file 30,000-page chargesheet in Special NDPS court today

Bombay HC to pronounce verdict in case against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters today

Mumbai, Mar 05: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will file a 30,000-page chargesheet in in connection with a drugs case linked to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Special NDPS court today.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakrabortyand others are accused in the case.

A total of 33 people have been named in the chargesheet that has been prepared by NCB in the Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case.

Earlier, the agency had arrested assistant film director Rishikesh Pawar, who was a friend of the late actor.

The NCB is also probing the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus and had conducted multiple raids over the last few months. The central anti-drugs agency had also arrested a number of drug peddlers.

Rajput was found hanging at his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing Rajput's death while the NCB is investigating the drugs angle related to the case.