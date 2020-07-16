Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty requests Amit Shah to initiate CBI probe

Mumbai, July 16: Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI inquiry to understand what "pressures" prompted actor Sushant Singh Rajput to take the extreme step of suicide.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. In the initial investigation, Mumbai Police had found that the actor was under medication for depression.

Addressing herself as Rajput's "girlfriend" for the first time in public, Chakraborty said though she has "complete faith" in the government, a CBI inquiry would help bring justice to the case.

"Respected @AmitShah sir, I'm Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. It is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter," the 28-year-old actor wrote on Instagram alongside Rajput's photo.

"I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely, Rhea Chakraborty. #satyamevajayate," she added. Earlier in the day, Chakraborty requested the cyber crime cell to look into rape and murder threats she was receiving ever since Rajput's death, with social media users blaming her for his suicide.

The actor, known for films such as "Mere Dad Ki Maruti" and "Jalebi", eventually disabled the comments section of her Instagram page. "I was called a gold digger. kept quiet I was called a murderer. I kept quiet, I was slut shamed, I kept quiet.

"But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me raped and murdered if I don't commit suicide @mannu_raaut?" she wrote tagging one of the accounts from which she received threat. No one should be subjected to this kind of "toxicity and harassment", she urged.

Shortly after Rajput's death, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai Police would also probe the angle of "professional rivalry", which was alleged to be the cause of the suicide. On June 18, Chakraborty was called to Bandra police station to record her statement.