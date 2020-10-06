Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakaborty's judicial custody extended till October 20

New Delhi, Oct 06: The judicial custody of Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty has been extended till October 20. The Bombay high court has reserved its order over the duo's bail plea and is expected to pronounce the order soon.

On Tuesday, tjudicial custody of Rhea Chakaborty had come to an end. Chakaborty's brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Samuel Miranda were produced before the court along with the 28-year-old actor and 17 others arrested in the case.

According to reports, the NCB has stated that Chakaborty and her brother financed and arranged drugs for Rajput at his instructions. The actor, however, maintains that she is innocent. Rhea has alleged that she has been falsely implicated in the case and was coerced into making "self-incriminatory" confessions by the central agency.

Meanwhile, Bombay High Court has reserved its verdict on the bail petition filed by Chakroborty, Showik and other co-accused in the drugs case. NCB contested their application saying a strong message must be sent out to the society, especially youngsters, to ensure they don't consume drugs.

It also added that the Chakroborty siblings and others arrested in the drugs case were "active members of a drug syndicate" and vowed to go to the roots of the case, an offshoot of probe into filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June.

Earlier, Chakroborty's bail plea was turned down by a special court saying if the actor was released on bail she might alert others and they might destroy evidence. The arrests have been made under section 27A of the NDPS Act, which provides for punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders.