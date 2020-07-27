Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Karan Johar's statement to be recorded this week

YouTube
    Mumbai, July 27: Filmmaker Karan Johar's has been summoned by the Mumbai Police and his statement will be recorded this week in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Johar was at the centre of criticism ever since the nepotism debate reignited in the wake of Sushant's death.

    Earlier, it was reported that CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta, had been summoned for questioning.

    Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said.

    Bhatt reached the Santacruz police station around noon along with his legal team, recorded his statement and left at around 2.30 pm, the official said.

    Mumbai police have recorded statements of Bollywood personalities including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, film critic Rajeev Masand, actress Sanjana Sanghi, the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Shanoo Sharma, filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, and Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films.

    The police have so far recorded statements of 38 people, including those of Rajput's family and his cook. Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. On Sunday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said besides Mahesh Bhatt, producer-director Karan Johar's manager has also been called to record the statement and if needed, Johar himself will be asked to do so.

    The police are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, besides clinical depression, drove the actor to suicide.

    Summons have also been sent to actor Kangana Ranaut, asking her to record her statement, the minister said. According to police, Ranaut is currently in Manali.

    After Rajput's death, Ranaut had lashed out at nepotism and cartels in Bollywood, alleging he was its victim. Rajput starred in films like "Shuddh Desi Romance", "Raabta", "Kedarnath", "Chhichhore" and "Sonchiriya". His most prominent role was that of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story".

    Rajputs swan song, Dil Bechara, released on Friday evening. Also starring Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role, the Mukesh Chhabra directorial is an official Hindi remake of John Greens romantic novel The Fault in Our Stars. The book was adapted into a 2014 Hollywood movie, starring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley in the lead roles.

    Story first published: Monday, July 27, 2020, 19:32 [IST]
