Sushant Singh Rajput death case: IPS Vinay Tiwari released from quarantine

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Aug 07: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who came to Mumbai to supervise the Sushant Singh Rajput death case probe, to be released from quarantine.

The BMC allowed Tiwari to leave the quarantine Centre on a condition that he would leave the city before the seventh day of his arrival, i.e. August 8, stating that "a quarantine is not mandatory for a short stay."

Meanwhile, CBI which took over investigation into the actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case and re-registered the Patna police FIR related to alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members.

The case will be probed by a special investigation team under Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad and will be supervised by DIG Gagandeep Gambhir and Joint Director Manoj Shashidhar, both senior IPS officers from the Gujarat cadre.

While the Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) into the death of Rajput, the Patna police had registered a case on a complaint from Rajput's father K K Singh against Chakraborty, her parents Indrajit Chakraborty and Sandhya Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty, and common friends Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi.

The Patna police had filed the FIR under the IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, abetment to suicide, wrongful confinement, criminal breach of trust, theft and criminal intimidation which was forwarded to the Centre for a CBI probe.