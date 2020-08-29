Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI summons Rhea again, to be interrogated for second day

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Aug 29: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to interrogate Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, for the second time on Saturday (August 29). According to reports, Rhea has been asked to appear before the agency again for questioning.

The CBI has so far questioned Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant, among others, as part of its probe in the high-profile case.

Earlier, before the CBI took over the probe, the Mumbai police had recorded Rhea Chakraborty's statement in connection with Rajput's suicide.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his son's suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging on June 14 in his flat in suburban Bandra.