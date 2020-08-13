Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI files submission in SC, says no question of transfer to Mumbai

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 13: In fresh developments in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed its submissions before the Supreme Court and said that the top court should let CBI and ED continue their investigation in connection with late actor's death.

    Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI files submission to Supreme Court

    CBI said the Court that since there is no case is pending in Mumbai, so there is no question of transfer there and that the apex court should let CBI & ED continue its investigation.

    Sushant Singh Rajput's MLA cousin slaps Sanjay Raut with legal notice

    Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's father urged the Supreme Court to "confirm" the transfer his son's suicide case to the CBI and direct the Mumbai police to "render all assistance" to the central probe agency.

    Mumbai Police was "not investigating the matter properly", Krishna Kishore Singh alleged in his written submission to the apex court.

    Rajput's father K K Singh had on July 25 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police against his son's rumoured girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of abetting the late actor's suicide.

    The CBI recently took over investigation into the case and re-registered the Patna police FIR related to alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against Chakraborty and her family members.

    Sushant Singh Rajput case: Please ensure when CBI goes to Maharashtra, officers are not quarantined

    On August 11, the Bihar government had the Supreme Court that "political clout" has not allowed Mumbai Police to even register an FIR in the Sushant Singh Rajput''s suicide case, even as the Maharashtra government maintained Bihar completely lacks jurisdiction in the matter.

    The FIR in Patna has been registered against Chakraborty and others for alleged offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

