Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bombay high court to hear bail pleas of three accused

    New Delhi, Sep 18: The Bombay High Court is scheduled to hear the bail pleas of three people, including actor Rhea Chakraborty's associate Samuel Marshal Miranda, arrested in the drugs case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput today.

    A bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal is expected to hear the bail applications of Miranda, Rajput's personal staff Dipesh Sawant and alleged drug peddler Abdul Basit Parihar at around 3pm.

      Earlier, a special court in Mumbai had rejected the bail plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Abdul Basit and Zaid Vilatra. However, Rhea and her brother have not moved a bail plea in the high court yet.

      The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which has arrested the accused in the drugs case related to the actor's death, had opposed their bail pleas in the special court. According to NCB, Sawant was arrested for his role in procuring and handling of drugs based on evidence and statements.

      The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with Sushant's death.

      Story first published: Friday, September 18, 2020, 12:03 [IST]
      X