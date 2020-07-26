Sushant Singh Rajput changed SIM cards 50 times, other missing things: Lawyer calls for CBI probe

YouTube
    Mumbai, July 24: A Delhi-based lawyer has called for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput citing several lapses on part of the police as he pressed for the need to restore people's confidence in the judicial system.

    Speaking about this, the lawyer shkaran Singh Bhandari cited "lapses" on part of the police and other aspects that Rajput allegedly changed 50 SIM cards on his phone. He said he has written to the Mumbai Police, which is investigating the actor's death, regarding these aspects. He also stressed that his death should be called as 'mysterious death until facts are ascertained by CBI.'

    No need for CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Anil Deshmukh

    "In the first letter, I said that there is source-based, not even source-based, name-based information that Sushant Singh Rajput changed his SIM cards 50 times. I wrote to them asking whether they had ceased all those SIM cards, the electronic evidence of all of them as well as the electronic evidence of people incidental and connected to him. That's basic," he said.

    "That's an extraordinarily high number and that is why I wrote that this evidence must be sealed. If Mumbai Police investigate it, hopefully, they would have already done it. If they have not done it, then that is raising more and more questions," HT reported his quote.

    The weeks since the death of the 34-year-old actor, Sushant Singh Rajput who was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14, has led to a churn, throwing up deep-rooted issues that have long troubled the glamour industry.

    Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty requests Amit Shah to initiate CBI probe

    The angst and anxiety has prompted searching, existential questions on the nature of Bollywood and its power structures.

    During its investigation into the death of the actor, who went from being the 'outsider' from Patna to the star of films such as "Chichhore" and "M S Dhoni: The Untold Story", Mumbai Police has questioned several big names, including producers Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali as well as journalist Rajeev Masand.

    Maharashtra's home minister Anil Deshmukh has ruled out requests for a CBI probe in the case. Deshmukh has said that Mumbai Police ate capable of handling the case.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 26, 2020, 13:45 [IST]
