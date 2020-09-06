Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB in drug case

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Sep 06: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) issued summon to actor Rhea Chakraborty to join the investigation in the case in which her brother Showik along with seven others has been arrested for offences related to cannabis.

Joint Director of NCB, Sameer Wankhede said, "Summon has been given to Rhea. She was at her home."

In the chat records handed over to the NCB by the Enforcement Directorate, she was seen talking about banned narcotics. Showik had also reportedly confessed to the NCB that Rhea was indeed involved in procuring the drugs for Sushant. Whether she too will be taken into custody remains to be seen.

Mumbai: NCB team & Police leave from residence of #RheaChakraborty. Joint Director of NCB, Sameer Wankhede says, "Summon has been given to Rhea. She was at her home."



NCB issued summon to Rhea asking her to join the investigation, and come either on her own or with the team. pic.twitter.com/895GlLV0LB — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

It may be recalled that Showik and Samuel were arrested on Friday night under several sections of the NDPS Act, including 20(b), 28, 29, 27(A) after the raids at their respective residences in Mumbai.

On Saturday afternoon, while seeking custody of Showik and Miranda, the NCB told the court the two were involved in organising weed for the late actor.

The court has granted the agency their custody till September 9. Seeking custody of Showik, the NCB claimed on his instructions drugs were procured by alleged drug peddlers arrested earlier. The NCB said Showik will be confronted with other accused and Rhea.

The NCB had registered a case on August 26 under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, naming Rhea, her brother, talent manager Jaya Saha, Sushants co-manager Shruti Modi, and Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya, after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to it about the drugs' angle.