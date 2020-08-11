Sushant Singh Rajput case: Please ensure when CBI goes to Maharashtra, officers are not quarantined

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 11: The FIR was was not registered in the case in Mumbai due to political pressure, the counsel arguing for the Bihar government in the Sushant Singh case has alleged.

The court is hearing a plea filed Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of an FIR lodged by Sushant's father K K Singh against her from Patna to Mumbai. Appearing for the Bihar government, senior advocate, Maninder Singh said that the Mumbai Police did not cooperate with the Bihar cops when they were in the city to investigate.

Representing Sushant Singh's father, Vikas Singh said that the Mumbai Police was not doing anything in the case. They are still not doing anything in the case and they talk about political pressure, Singh also told the court.

Shyam Divan appearing for Rhea argued that the Patna Police had no jurisdiction to investigate the case. The correct procedure was to transfer the case to Mumbai.

Appearing for the Maharashtra government, senior advocate, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the kind of sensationalism here is amazing. Every reporter, anchor, lawyer has turned judge, jury and executioner. I do not know whether it was a murder or suicide, but the CRPC here is being murdered, he also said.

Law and order is exclusively within State competence. Victims, accused do not decide on who or where the cases will be investigated, he said, Singhvi further argued.

Singh told the Court that there is a delay in this case. If more time passes, evidence will be destroyed. He also said to do complete justice, the SC can pass any order. Please ensure that when the CBI goes to Maharashtra, they will not impose quarantine on the officers, Singh also said.

The matter will be taken up next on August 13.