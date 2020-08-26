Sushant Singh Rajput case: Notice sent to Cooper Hospital for allowing Rhea Chakraborty in mortuary

Mumbai, Aug 26: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sent a show-cause notice to the dean of Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital and the Mumbai Police on Tuesday for allowing Rhea Chakraborty to enter the mortuary of the hospital when Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem was being conducted.

Meanwhile, the the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team probing Sushant's death has been at the Cooper Hospital for the last two and a half hours where the inquiry from the forensic head is going on. The doctors of the same department did the late actor's post-mortem.

"I am treating the matter as urgent and have listed it for August 31," SHRC chief MA Sayeed said.

Rhea was clicked along with three others at the mortuary of Cooper hospital on the afternoon of June 15, a day after Sushant's death.

An SHRC officer said, "We are investigating how she gained entry when she isn't related to the deceased. We will have hearings and legal consequences will follow. The police will also have to face the consequences."

Currently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating a separate money laundering case against Rhea and others. Now, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has also joined the probe after the ED 'found that drug was supplied to Rhea and Sushant'.