Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB arrests brother of Arjun Rampal's South African girlfriend

Mumbai, Oct 19: In a recent development in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested the brother of actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

The drug law enforcement agency arrested Agisilaos Demetriades, a South African national, for his alleged involvement with drug peddlers who have been arrested in Sushant's case.

It is reportedly said that Demetriades will be produced before a local court in Mumbai soon and sent to the NCB custody.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty had to spend around 28 days in jail before she was granted bail from the Bombay High Court.

It can be seen that Sushant's death investigation led to the opening of a drugs case in Bollywood in which the NCB has pulled up several Bollywood divas including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor for questioning in connection with the case.

On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. After preliminary investigation, the Mumbai Police called it a suicide case.

However, after much outcry from Sushant's fans and family, the Supreme Court ordered the CBI to take over the case and investigate it. The central investigative agency is yet to conclude the probe.