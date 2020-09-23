Sushant Singh Rajput case: Maha Congress raises questions over central agencies probe

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Sep 23: Alleging that the BJP is highlighting cases relating to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death for the forthcoming Bihar elections, Maharashtra Congress on Wednesday also raised questions over the probe by central agencies.

Explained: What is physiological autopsy and why will CBI use it in Sushant Singh case

Taking to Twitter, Maharashra Congress's general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that the voluntary retirement taken by Bihar's director general of police Gupteshwar Pandey has 'shed light on the conspiracy'. Sharing a news report of Pandey's resignation and reported plans to fight Bihar elections, Sawant said the police officer was being 'rewarded'.

Monsoon Session: Ruckus over farm bills is to cover their own failures from past, says BJP

Only Sushant took drugs, Rhea claims in latest plea | Oneindia News

"It is a big conspiracy to defame Maharashtra and reduce its national importance. Bihar DGP, who was used in this episode, is being blatantly rewarded. BJP has no sympathy for SSR, but saw political opportunity to use his death for Bihar elections and now for the new film city," Sawant said in a tweet. He also questioned why there were no arrests made in FIR 15/2020 -- registered in connection with the actor's death.

5 Opposition leaders to meet President today at 5pm amid Parliament boycott over farm bills

"NCB is being headed by Modiji's blue eyed boy, who should answer why the agency did not probe the drug deal in Bollywood earlier despite having its office in Mumbai. All arrests are made in FIR 16/2020, which is about the drug dealing and not related to the SSR case. The NCB should clarify and educate us as to why it has abandoned SSR case and why did government tell the parliament that there was no actionable inputs found revealing nexus between film industry and drugs dealing," Sawant said in another tweet

He also alleged that it is an attempt to control and arm-twist the film industry.

Sawant said that the investigation by all central agencies, including NCB, CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, have raised many questions which will be asked by the party over next few days.