Sushant Singh Rajput case: Family demands 'truth' as lawyer says '200% murder'

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 25: The family members of Sushant Singh Rajput slammed the investigating agencies and asked how long it will take to find out the 'truth'.

Taking to Twitter, Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti said that that the family has been patient for long. "How long will it take to find the truth?" she asked in the same tweet.

Kirti's comments came after Vikas Singh, the family lawyer made a disclosure that All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) doctor had told him that the photos indicated '200 per cent', that the late actor was 'murdered'.

"Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200 per cent that it's death by strangulation and not suicide," Singh said in a tweet.

The CBI is investigating the death of the late actor, who was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. While initial reports suggested that he had committed suicide, the family has been alleging that he was 'murdered'.

So far, the agency has probed Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in the case, and her family members in relation with the matter.

AIIMS panel chief, which is probing the forensic aspects of the matter said that the panel 'can't make an opinion by seeing marks.'

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, who was among the first ones to demand a CBI investigation into the case said that it was high time the agency filed a murder case.