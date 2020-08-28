Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions Rhea Chakraborty for more than 10 hours

Mumbai, Aug 28: The CBI here on Friday interrogated Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, for over ten hours. Chakraborty, who appeared before the CBI for the first time, left the DRDO guest house complex in Santacruz a little after 9 pm, said an official. She will be summoned again, he said.

In the morning, Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend, had left her residence around 10 to reach the guest house where the Central Bureau of Investigation's team is stationed.

Before her arrival, Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and manager Samual Miranda had reached the DRDO guest house. The CBI team, which is in the city for the last eight days to investigate the Sushant death case, had on Thursday recorded the statement of Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty.

The CBI has so far questioned Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant, among others, as part of its probe in the high-profile case.

Earlier, before the CBI took over the probe, the Mumbai police had recorded Rhea Chakraborty's statement in connection with Rajput's suicide.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his son's suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging on June 14 in his flat in suburban Bandra.