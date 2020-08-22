Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI officials question cook for second day

New Delhi, Aug 22: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday questioned the cook of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, for the second day. According to reports, a team of CBI officials questioned Neeraj Singh at the guest house in Santa Cruz area of Mumbai, where they are staying.

It is also said that the forensic experts also reached the guest house. Singh and Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda were questioned on Friday.

The central probe agency has set up four teams to investigate the circumstances surrounding Rajput's death. One team will focus on translating documents from Marathi to English, while another will question people involved in the case.

It is allegedly said that the team met deputy commissioner of police (Zone 9) Abhishek Trimukhe on Friday at his office in Bandra to collect documents, including the forensic report and post-mortem reports as well as statements of more than 60 people whom Mumbai Police had questioned as part of its investigation.

CBI will also collect other evidence, including Rajput's personal items including three mobile phones, a laptop, CCTV footage of his house and building and many more.