Sushant Singh Rajput case: Abetment to suicide not ruled out

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 07: The Central Bureau of Investigation which is probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case has not ruled out abetment to suicide. It may be recalled that the AIIMS report had ruled out murder.

While foul play has been ruled out, the next angle that is being probed is abetment to suicide, an official told OneIndia. Rhea Chakraborty continues to remain under the scanner for abetment to suicide.

Sources say that the recreation of the crime scene fits the idea of suicide. No evidence of forced entry, signs of struggle during a scuffle have been found. Further poisoning or sedation has also not been found, the official also said.

Further the CBI has also looked into the death of Disha Salian, Rajput's former manager. So far no evidence of any relation between the two deaths has not been found. The death of Salian had come under scanner of the CBI because Rajput had searched the incident relating to her death on Google, before he allegedly killed himself.

Sources say that the investigators are also looking at the drug consumption. This is important to ascertain the impact it could have had on the late actor's mental health. While the agency is yet to question any producer, it is also looking into possible missed opportunities, which could have led to the death of the actor.

The AIIMS had earlier confirmed that there was no trace of poisoning. The AIIMS in its final report said that there was no foul play in his death. On his bank accounts, the CBI found that most of the financial dealings were towards purchase of property, bikes, cars and payment of salaries to his staff. Rajput's father in his FIR had alleged that Rs 15 crore had been siphoned off from his son's account. The probe has found that around Rs 55 lakh was associated with Rhea and this were expenses on travel, gifts and spas.